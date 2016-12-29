1. Star Wars

: Episode VIII Looper and Brick’s Rian Johnson remains the most intriguing directorial hire in the history of Star Wars, as well as the only person besides George Lucas to both write and direct one of the franchise’s movies. It’s unlikely that the still-untitled Episode VIII will be as idiosyncratic as Johnson’s The Brothers Bloom, but after JJ Abrams’ solid but unspectacular table-setting, this latest trilogy is on good footing to try something a little bit new. Hard details on the movie, naturally, are scarce, but if Abrams’ Spielberg-isms felt too familiar, Johnson could be the one to liven things up.

2. Thor: Ragnarok

Expecting an auteur stamp on a Marvel movie is a mug’s game, but call us mugs: the pairing of a Thor/Hulk “buddy movie” and director Taika Waititi could produce inspired results. Waititi, the Kiwi director known for comedies like What We Do in the Shadows and Hunt for the Wilder people, brings much-needed levity to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most dour and unengaging sub franchise, and might even give Chris Hemsworth a chance to employ the comic chops he showed off in Ghostbusters and Vacation. Of course, it won’t be all laughs: the movie’s subtitle refers to Norse mythology’s end of the world. But if Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo get to play Hope and Crosby along the way, maybe the journey to apocalypse won’t be so bad after all.

3. The Snowman

It’s been five long years since Tomas Alfredson’s stylishly grungy Cold War thriller Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, but this adaptation of Jo Nesbø’s murder mystery sounds like it might be worth the wait. Michael Fassbender stars as a detective on the trail of what may be Norway’s first serial killer, with Rebecca Ferguson as a like-minded detective and a cast that also includes Charlotte Gainsbourg, JK Simmons and Val Kilmer. It’s a bit odd to have Alfredson returning to his native Scandinavia with an English-speaking cast in tow, but it’ll be great to see what he does on familiarly chilly turf with a Hollywood-sized budget.

4. The Beguiled

It’s hard to envision a stranger match-up than Sofia Coppola and the Western genre, but that’s just what makes this remake of a Don Siegel/Clint Eastwood oater so intriguing. Although it’s set during the Civil War, the story of a wounded Union soldier (Colin Farrell) who seeks shelter in a Confederate girls school is a seduction at heart, and the photos from Coppola’s set suggest she’s doubling down on the original’s languorousness. It’s hard to imagine how Coppola’s take on this most masculine of genres might turn out, but that’s what’s exciting about it.

5. King Arthur

Legend of the Sword is an upcoming 2017 Australian-American epic adventure drama film directed by Guy Ritchie and written by Joby Harold. The film stars Charlie Hunnam as King Arthur. It is scheduled to be released on May 12, 2017, in IMAX and conventional formats.