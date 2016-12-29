LOS ANGELES - Friends, fans and Hollywood stars added their voices to a torrent of tributes for "Star Wars" actress Carrie Fisher, who died Tuesday at the age of 60 following a heart attack.

The screen icon, catapulted to worldwide stardom as rebel warrior Princess Leia in the original "Star Wars" trilogy, was pronounced dead in Los Angeles, four days after collapsing on a transatlantic flight.

Here is a selection of the most notable tributes:

Family

"Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter. I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop."

Fisher's mother, the actress Debbie Reynolds

"She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly."

Simon Halls on behalf of Fisher's daughter, actress Billie Lourd

'Star Wars'

"Carrie was one-of-a-kind -- brilliant, original. Funny and emotionally fearless. She lived her life bravely... We will all miss her."

Harrison Ford (Han Solo)

"It's never easy to lose such a vital, irreplaceable member of the family, but this is downright heartbreaking. Carrie was one-of-a-kind who belonged to us all whether she liked it or not. She was OUR Princess, damn it, & the actress who played her blurred into one gorgeous, fiercely independent & ferociously funny, take-charge woman who took our collective breath away. Determined & tough, but with a vulnerability that made you root for her & want her to succeed & be happy. She played such a crucial role in my professional & personal life, & both would have been far emptier without her. I am grateful for the laughter, the wisdom, the kindness & even the bratty, self-indulgent crap my beloved space-twin gave me through the years. Thanks Carrie. I love you."

Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker)

"In 'Star Wars' she was our great and powerful princess -- feisty, wise and full of hope in a role that was more difficult than most people think... she will be missed by all."

"Star Wars" creator George Lucas

"I'm deeply saddened at the news of Carrie's passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today!"

Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian)

"I thought I had got what I wanted under the tree. I didn't. In spite of so many thoughts and prayers from so many. I am very, very sad."

- Anthony Daniels (C3PO)

"I am extremely sad to learn of Carrie's passing. She was wonderful to work with. Condolences to her friends, family & fans around the world."

David Prowse (Darth Vader)

"There are no words for this loss. Carrie was the brightest light in every room she entered. I will miss her dearly."

Peter Mayhew (Chewbacca)

Hollywood

"I have always stood in awe of Carrie. Her observations always made me laugh and gasp at the same time. She didn't need The Force. She was a force of nature, of loyalty and of friendship. I will miss her very much."

Veteran director and producer Steven Spielberg

"I'm deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished."

"Star Trek" actor William Shatner

"Millions fell in love with her as the indomitable Princess Leia; she will always have a special place in the hearts of 'Star Wars' fans as well as all of us who were lucky enough to know her personally."

Bob Iger, head of The Walt Disney Company

"Carrie Fisher has passed, she was funnier & smarter than anyone had the right to be. Sail On Silver Girl. Condolences Debbie & Billie R.I.P."

Actress and comedian Whoopi Goldberg, who co-starred with Fisher in "Soapdish"

"@CarrieFisher was a brilliant writer, actor, and friend. She was so much fun. I can't believe she's gone."

- US talk show host and actress Ellen DeGeneres

"We just lost a great ally for mental health and addiction. Be strong, be as (strong) as she'd want you to be. Rest in paradise."

-