LAHORE - Directed by one of Pakistan’s finest directors Haissam Hussain, renowned for his captivating storytelling and visually stunning TV serials, Balu Mahi is a light hearted romantic tale in which the main two characters embark upon an incredible life changing journey. We are in conversation with lead pair of the film Ainy Jaffri and Osman Khalid Butt.

What was the appeal in doing a project like Balu Mahi? Throw some light on your role in this movie.

Ainy Jaffri: There were many factors that led me to take up this project. The first was the fact that it was being directed by Haissam Hussain. I knew that being such a major part of his first film would be extremely rewarding. The film is shot in Lahore and the North of Pakistan, and really celebrates the natural and diverse beauty of our country. Mahi is a very strong, fearless girl who speaks her mind, knows what she wants, and isn’t afraid to ask for it. She wants to take matters into her own hands and carve out her future as she sees fit. At the same time, she is looking for some clue to her past, to find out where she came from, and along this road, finds friendship and eventually love.

Osman Khalid Butt: Who could possibly say no to the opportunity of working with Haissam Hussain in his debut feature film? I signed the dotted line even before reading the script. Haissam’s reputation as a consummate director precedes him; his work in television has been lauded for being incredibly cinematic. His understanding of cinema, the depth he brings from his actors in even the most mundane of lines, his framing and sheer control over his script are just a few of the reasons why I jumped at the opportunity. As for my character, you will see two very different Bilals (or ‘Balus’) in the film. In the first half, he is a stiff, tightly-wound, passive-aggressive character marred by heartbreak.

Interacting with the vivacious Mahi changes his life both for better and for worse (Laughs). In the second half, you’ll see a more adventurous, more confident and self-actualized Balu. He is a good person at heart, and slowly finds the courage to stand up for what is right, and to see life in a whole new light.

What challenges did you guys face while shooting the film?

Ainy Jaffri: The film industry in Pakistan is going through a sort of resurgence and the proper infrastructure and support system isn’t in place. Most projects and especially first time projects, like this film was an experiment and majority of the problems are realised on set itself. This causes many delays mostly because of production issues. This get sorted out but it takes time and money.

Osman Khalid Butt: We have a lack of proper infrastructure, facilities, properly trained departments support, but you know what? All that is immaterial because nothing and no one can beat our passion and it was a privilege to work with a passionate team. Everyone from our assistant directors, chorographers, sound engineering and spot boys were outstanding.

Osman, when you play a particular character you truly become one. Does it come out naturally or do you spend days to get into the character?

Ainy and I were fortunate to have not only multiple reading sessions with our director, but a seven day intensive workshop with none other than Nadia Jamil to prepare for our roles. It was very easy to get into the skin of our characters because of the intense preparations.

Ainy, Do you think people have higher expectations from you after the incredible success in drama serials and modeling?

Yes, I have been acting for a few years now so naturally people want to see me grow as an actor. With films, comes a whole new set of expectations. People have to pay for a ticket which isn’t cheap, and then have to sit through 2.5 hours of watching me. I have a lead role and am in 90 per cent of this film. If they don’t find me visually appealing on a 20ft screen, and don’t buy into my acting abilities on such a huge medium, then disappointments will be very high. I hope I do justice to the role.

How was your experience working with your Co-star?

Ainy Jaffri: Osman has been an incredible costar to work with. He is intelligent, passionate and a perfectionist. His off screen humour provides much needed relief from the stresses of work and his keen observation and intuition on set are welcome additions.

Osman Khalid Butt: It was a wonderful experience. Ainy has completely nailed an incredibly tough character (Mahi is the heart and soul of the film) with her excellent acting. She brings life to every frame and depicts Mahi’s ever-mercurial mood, every shift of expression with utmost grace and subtlety. As an actor sharing about 90 percent of screen time with her, it was very important that we share a good rapport both on and off camera, and she made it so easy. During all the highs and lows, she has been the one constant.

After the ban impose on Indian films Pakistani cinema industry is going through a difficult phase and some complaints about the quality of films produced. Do you think that ‘Balu Mahi’ will appeal to the audience?

Ainy Jaffri: Yes, I absolutely think it will. This film is made for the cinema. Everything about it; the wide frames, the visuals, the gorgeous backdrops, the fast paced plot, the four very different songs really make the film larger than life and worthy of a big screen viewing. It is a film for all ages; a family film with mass appeal.

Osman Khalid Butt: Of course! Like I said before, it is a complete ‘paisa vasool’, popcorn entertainer with all the commercial trappings: beautiful, soulful music, romance, action, humor, numerous twists and turns. I believe Haissam’s direction will set a benchmark as far as the visual landscape of Pakistani cinema is concerned.

Would you guys like to share about your upcoming projects?

Ainy Jaffri: I will wait to see how Balu Mahi does and then after a short break, take on the next appealing project. I haven’t signed anything yet.

Osman Khalid Butt: I am currently writing the script for two films, and reading scripts/going through various options for my next acting assignments. However, I am going to take a brief sabbatical before I start my next project.