KARACHI - Renowned Designer Deepak Perwani, winner of a record six LUX style awards and 2 MTV style guru awards after consistently displaying his creative designs in Pakistan and other countries launched his exclusive Bridal studio in Clifton, Karachi with a star studded event.

Renowned models like Abeer Adil, Rubab Masood, omar Shehzad and Iqra Fayyaz dressed up in bridal outfits walked around Deepak’s swanky atelier. The high-end event which was creatively organized by Takell was well-attended by who’s who of the media, showbiz, fashion and social scene including Zhalay sarhadi,anoushey ashraf, Shaneira Akram,Amir Adnan,huma Adnan,Adnan Pardesy,Nomi Ansari and Mansha Pasha.

Deepak Perwani Said, “As a designer who has been working for 25 years it was high time to have a studio. Our clients are looking forward to it and I feel it’s very important to have that one on one interaction with the bridal clientele. Our stores across Pakistan will keep on stocking our pret and luxury lines. Our expansion plan of studio also includes a new department that will only cater to films and costume design. We have already completed over 300 outfits for Humayun Saeed and Mehwish Hayat starrer” Main Punjab nahin jaong “i to begin with.”