Celebrities are not happy with President Donald Trump's anti-Muslim immigration ban.

On Friday, Trump signed an executive order that bans more than 130 million people from the United States and denies entry to all refugees. Shortly after, a number of A-list celebrities took to Twitter to express their opinions on the new controversial policy.

Sophia Bush was one of the first to take action, retweeting a post from the Tribeca Film Festival's official Twitter account, which read, "Oscar nominee Asghar Farhadi has been banned from entry into the US to attend the ceremony in Feb. This is heartbreaking and unacceptable."

"Unacceptable," Bush added. "Now more than ever, storytelling is essential. #Resist."

Sia offered to match up donations made to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). "Help our queer & immigrant friends," she wrote on Twitter. "Send me your donation receipts for the @aclu & I will match up to $100K … #RESIST"

help our queer & immigrant friends. send me your donation receipts for the @aclu & I will match up to $100K https://t.co/P9zVRH0WH0 #RESIST — sia (@Sia) January 28, 2017

Jamie Bell chimed in on the conversation, noting a few of Farhadi's accomplishments. The 44-year-old director is nominated for Best Foreign Language Film for The Salesman.

"Asghar Farhadi, 2 time Oscar nominee, BAFTA nominee, Golden Bear winner, Palme D’or & César award nominee. BANNED from entering US," Bell shared. "Let me add Oscar WINNER, Golden Globe winner, César winner & listed on Foreign Policy’s Top 100 Global Thinkers."

Asghar Farhadi, 2 time Oscar nominee, BAFTA nominee, Golden Bear winner, Palme D'or & César award nominee. BANNED from entering US. ???????? — Jamie Bell (@1jamiebell) January 28, 2017

Ava Duvernay then posted quotes from the acceptance speech Farhadi delivered in 2012, when he won an Oscar for A Separation.

"Amplifying words of one of my favorite filmmakers, Asghar Farhadi, who like too many others will be turned away from the Land of the Free," she captioned it.

Amplifying words of one of my favorite filmmakers, Asghar Farhadi, who like too many others will be turned away from the Land of the Free. pic.twitter.com/CcskcFueuo — Ava DuVernay (@ava) January 28, 2017

Silicon Valley star Kumail Nanjiani also weighed in, writing, "As someone who was born in Pakistan I can tell you coming into America is VERY difficult. A #Muslimban accomplishes nothing but hate."

"Hey @mike_pence @SenJohnMcCain @SpeakerRyan, you should be ashamed of yourselves," he continued. "On your deathbeds you will know you made the world worse. You're saying to a billion people, 'You're all the same. You're all dangerous to us.' Children hear this. You breed evil here & everywhere."

Kal Penn, star of Designated Survivor, received a hateful message from a user on Instagram after he posted a series of heartbreaking texts sent to him by his friend about families "being torn apart" thanks to Trump's "un-American" decision.

"You don’t belong in this country you f**king joke," the comment read.

Penn took a screenshot of the message and posted it to his Twitter along with this message: "To the dude who said I don't belong in America, I started a fundraising page for Syrian Refugees in your name."

To the dude who said I don't belong in America, I started a fundraising page for Syrian Refugees in your name. https://t.co/NOR5P48fBi pic.twitter.com/jtJOsK9GrU — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) January 28, 2017

Miley Cyrus also spoke out on the ban via social media, simply posting a photo collage of the Statue of Liberty with the words "STAND WITH IMMIGRANTS."

And Mark Ruffalo brought attention to the peaceful group of protestors at the John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City, who gathered together on Saturday to express their concerns over the detainment of refugees.

"The day the music died..." he tweeted.

The day the music died... ⚡️ “Protestors gather at New York's JFK Airport over refugee detainment”https://t.co/h8eyFmbAOs — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 28, 2017

Donald Trump is an unwell, evil human being. To the core. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 28, 2017

Protest happening at LAX (& airports around the country)! Let's stand up 4 one another LA! #NoBanNoWall #RefugeesWelcome #ImmigrantsWelcome pic.twitter.com/8jex7OSV2R — America Ferrera (@AmericaFerrera) January 28, 2017

Disgusted! The news is devastating! America is being ruined right before our eyes! What an immoral pig you have to be to implement such BS!! — Rihanna (@rihanna) January 29, 2017

To our Muslim neighbors in the world: I & tens of millions of others are so very sorry. The majority of Americans did not vote 4 this man. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) January 28, 2017