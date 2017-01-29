Karachi - Drama is the medium through which we can deliver our message conveniently to the audience. Produced under the banner of MD Productions in association with Centre for Communication Programs Pakistan, Sammi is penned by the legendary writer Noor Ul Huda Shah of the Marvi, Ajayeb Ghar and Jungle fame and is directed by Saifee Hasan.

The serial has a stellar cast comprising industry’s veterans Adnan Siddiqui, Seemi Raheel, Saman Ansari, Rehan Sheikh, Madiha Rizvi, Noor ul Hasan, Sania Saeed, Irfan Khoosat, Nadia Afgan, Bilal Khan and Ahad Raza Mir.

Viewers will also have a chance to see the talented Mawra Hocane back on small screen after a long break. The drama serial will be on air from January 29, every Sunday at 8pm

Director Saifee Hassan said, “First of all talking about this topic was an achievement in itself. I think such topic should be more highlighted to raise awareness among people. I’m glad that our drama industry has started highlighting the issues of society like Udaari did.

Sammi raises curtain on several social issues such as the heinous crime of ‘vani’, the ignorance of maternal and child healthcare and female inheritance laws. Sammi is the journey of different female characters that rise above traditional and social barriers and find within them the courage to claim their rights and end their silent suffering.”