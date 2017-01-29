KARACHI: Pakistan’s most avid entertainer, Waqar Zaka was beaten ruthlessly by an unidentified man in Karachi’s Clifton area on Saturday night.

The video of the attack went viral on social media in which Waqar can be seen thrashed by a man outside a restaurant. A group of people were also standing at the scene but no one came to his rescue.

The man cruelly assaulted Zaka while pulling off his shirt however but the TV anchor did not retaliated to the attack.

Waqar kept on asking the man the reason behind the batter but he did not respond to the query and said that he will cut his hair today.

Later, Waqar was shifted to a nearby hospital in injured condition and was discharged after attaining medical assistance.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Sindh, AD Khawaja, has taken notice of the alleged torture on Waqar.

A spokesman of the Sindh Police said that the IGP has also sought a report from the DIG Karachi South in this very regard.

He said that the IGP directed that after collecting evidence from the crime scene, steps be taken for the arrest of the accused.