LOS ANGELES-A 24-year-old super-fan has broken into Drake’s Los Angeles home for a second time.

The young woman, nicknamed the ‘’thirsty thief’’, after only helping herself to refreshments during her first break-in back in April, returned to his mansion this week while the star was away and told security she was ‘’on the list’’.

TMZ reports that when the police were called, the woman started ‘’spitting at three deputies before being blasted with pepper spray’’.

She was reportedly arrested for ‘’trespassing and assault on a police officer’’.

Back in April, the woman was discovered in one of the home’s six bedrooms, wearing a sweater belonging to Drake.

She was charged with a felony burglary and taken into custody but Drake’s team intervened and asked for leniency.

Drake bought the Hidden Hills property for $7.7 million in 2012 and promptly named it the YOLO estate.

He previously explained: ‘’I was like, ‘What are the world’s craziest residential pools?’ and when I searched online, this came up. This house was the desktop image on my computer years before I bought it.

‘’Originally, I had a sign outside that said the YOLO estate. But it got stolen three times, and it was getting a bit costly to replace it, so I just changed it to the street number. I love that some kid has that sign in his bedroom.’’

The property has a 25-seat theatre, games room, spa, wine cellar and outdoor pool with an 80-foot waterslide.