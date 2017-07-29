LOS ANGELES-Jessica Alba is heartbroken. The 36-year-old actress penned an emotional post announcing the passing of her beloved dog, Sid, on Thursday, July 27.

“Our sweet Sid passed this morning ??she lived a long life, eating everything she could sniff out, she was my OG Rolldog, made her feature film debut in Honey,” the Honest Company cofounder wrote alongside a heartwarming slideshow of images of Sid and her family.” Alba continued: “She was @Cash_warren first dog. Endured millions of snuggles from Havie pie and @shanidarden. She was the best friend a girl could ask for. We went through so much together my Sid. RIP “ ?

Jessica Alba with her pugs Sid and Nancy at her home at Hollywood Hills, California in 2004. Animal Fair Media/Getty Images. In the nostalgic post, Alba shared several fond memories the pair shared together — including when the pup made her acting debut in 2003’s Honey — which Alba starred in. The pug was also present for both of the actresses’ pregnancies with daughters, Honor and Haven. ? As previously reported, the Mechanic: Resurrection alum announced earlier this month that she was expecting her third child with husband Cash Warren. In the playful boomerang, the star cradles her growing baby bump and holds a balloon with the number 3 alongside Honor, 9, and Haven, 5.?

“@cashwarren and I are officially going to be outnumbered #babyonboard #herewegoagain #blessed,” she wrote at the time. ?

Last year, the Sin City actress told Us Weekly that she makes sure to spend quality time with her daughters — even when she’s away on business.?

“I go on so many business trips, and they’re usually two or three days. I’ll bring just one at a time and it’ll be like, ‘Mom’s gonna bring you on a special trip,’” she shared with Us. “We’ll get to have a sleepover, we’ll get to order room service, we’ll get to rent a movie. It’s really fun!”?

Alba and Warren met on set of 2005’s Fantastic Four. The couple got married in Beverly Hills in 2008 after three years of dating.