IO-LOS ANGELES-Meek Mill was left heartbroken after he split from Nicki Minaj earlier this year, admitting it was a ‘’loss’’ when they broke up. The ‘All Eyes on You’ rapper dated the ‘Side To Side’ hitmaker for around two years between 2015 and early 2017 and admits it was a ‘’loss’’ when they broke up. He told Philadelphia Power 99 Philly radio station: ‘’It was a win. I got Nicki when I was ... like I came up. I always wanted Nicki my whole life. I use to talk ... remember I had the rap about it. I bagged that. So that was a win of course. ‘’Of course breaking up with anyone you love is a loss. Period. Game time. Want me to make up a lie or something? It’s so easy to tell the truth now.’’ Nicki previously confirmed her split from Meek. She wrote: ‘’To confirm, yes I am single. Focusing on my work and looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon. Have a blessed New Year. Love u. (sic)’’ A source said of their split at the time: ‘’They were fighting on and off for a little while about a few topics that upset Nicki.

They had a bigger fight and then called it quits. She is doing great and is just putting her mind and soul into her music at this time. She can’t predict the future, so getting back with Meek could happen down the road again, because even with fights, she will always have a love for him.’’

A month before Nicki officially confirmed they had split, the 34-year-old rapper hinted the pair were going through a tough time.