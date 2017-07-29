LONDON:- Sir Mick Jagger has released two new songs, including a collaboration with Skepta. The 74-year-old rocker wrote ‘Gotta Get a Grip’ and ‘England Lost’ - which features Skepta - in April and wanted to release them straight away, rather than wait for an album. The Rolling Stones frontman explained the tracks are a response to the ‘’confusion and frustration with the times we live in’’ and the result of ‘’anxiety, unknowability of the changing political situation.’’ He added: ‘’It’s always refreshing to get creative in a different fashion and I feel a slight throwback to a time when you could be a bit more free and easy by recording on the hoof and putting it out there immediately.