LONDON - Ed Sheeran has announced details of a European stadium tour for 2018. The ‘Castle on the Hill’ hitmaker will embark on a number of performances in Europe, kicking off the run of shows at Cork’s Pairc Ui Chaoimh on 4 and 5 May and ending at the PGE Narodowy in Warsaw on 11 August. After leaving Cork, Ed will begin travel to Belfast, Galway and Dublin, and then moves across to mainland UK for shows in Manchester’s Etihad Stadium, Hampden Park in Glasgow and Newcastle’s St. James’ Park, followed by two performances at London’s Wembley Stadium and rounding off with a night at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on 22 June.–Telegraph