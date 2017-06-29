The first official trailer for the Jumanji reboot, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, is here. If you were expecting a rehash of the 1995 Robin Williams' classic, though, you should probably sit down before you watch it, reports Marie Claire.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle takes the basic Jumanji concept (kids find a game that sucks them into a jungle adventure) and updates it for 2017 in a big way. In Welcome to the Jungle, the game isn't a board game, but an old school video game. Also, the jungle creatures don't come out into the real world—the teens playing the game get sucked into the video game world.

The game has changed, the legend continues. Click on the link in our bio to watch the brand new trailer for #Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle! A post shared by Jumanji (@jumanjimovie) on Jun 29, 2017 at 5:59am PDT

Things start out very Breakfast Club-y. A group of four very different teens end up in detention together. As punishment, they're forced to clean out the school basement, where they find the magical game. They plug it in and choose their avatars (who are all very different from the teens in real life) and the next thing you know, they're in the game—as Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan.

You don't just play Jumanji, Jumanji plays you. Find out how in the new #Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle trailer by clicking the link in our bio! A post shared by Jumanji (@jumanjimovie) on Jun 29, 2017 at 6:10am PDT

Yes, it sounds weird and a little complicated, but that's only because it is. But then, it's a movie about an enchanted game that brings jungle adventures to life, so what can we really expect?

Watch the trailer below: