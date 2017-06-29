LOS ANGELES (GN) - Michelle Rodriguez has threatened to leave ‘The Fast and the Furious’ franchise if the movies don’t start ‘’showing some love to the women of the franchise.’’ The 38-year-old actress has appeared as Letty Ortiz in six of the eight films in the popular action movie franchise, but has said she might be stepping down from her role if the production - which also stars Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto - doesn’t start ‘’showing some love to the women of the franchise.’’ Taking to her Instagram account to celebrate the digital release of eighth instalment ‘Fate of the Furious’ on Tuesday, Michelle posted three pictures from her time on set.

and captioned them: ‘’F8 is out digitally today, I hope they decide to show some love to the women of the franchise on the next one.

Or I just might have to say goodbye to a loved franchise. It’s been a good ride & Im grateful for the opportunity the fans & studio have provided over the years... One Love (sic)’’

It’s not the first time the brunette beauty has spoken out about the women in the franchise either, as back in May she spoke candidly about fighting with movie bosses to make sure her character accurately portrays strong women.

She said at the time: ‘’There are fights every now and then. Like, ‘Why is she so hard to work with?’ I’m not hard to work with. I just demand a certain level of respect for the individual character. Through the years, they’ve realised that the loyalty that fans have for that character is because of those fights because I never fought for anything stupid. It’s not like I’m sitting here, ‘Oh, I want to drive a car through that!’

‘’No, I’m like, ‘If the boys are fighting and you’re a ride or die b***h, you’re gonna get down, so I need to hit somebody.’ Whether I fall down or get beat up, I don’t care, but I am gonna go down swinging because that’s what women in this environment do and if we’re trying to keep it real then, you know.’’