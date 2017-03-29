LONDON-The Rum Diary actress is set to star as lead character Lily Kintner in an adaptation of Peter Swanson’s 2015 novel of the same name, according to Deadline.

To be directed by Agnieszka Holland, the script will be written by Christopher Kyle, and it will be produced by Nick Wechsler, Steve Schwartz and Paula Mae Schwartz. Other cast members have not yet been announced.

Swanson’s book follows the mysterious Lily, who meets Ted Severson on a flight from London to Boston.

Over cocktails they tell each other rather more than they should, and Ted confesses he’s had thoughts about murdering his unfaithful wife Miranda. Back in Boston, Ted and Lily’s twisted bond grows stronger as they begin to plot Miranda’s demise, but there are a few things about Lily’s past that she hasn’t shared with Ted, namely her experience in the art of murder, and the co-conspirators are soon embroiled in a chilling game of cat-and-mouse, with a shrewd and very determined detective on their tail. Swanson’s novel has been compared Patricia Highsmith’s classic Strangers on a Train as well as Paula Hawkins’ The Girl on the Train, which was adapted into the 2016 film starring Emily Blunt, Haley Bennett and Rebecca Ferguson.

Heard, 30, was last seen starring opposite Eddie Redmayne in The Danish Girl, and has a jam-packed schedule of projects going forward, including a role as Mera in the Zack Snyder-directed superhero film Justice League, which opens in November (17). She’ll also reprise that role in the stand-alone Aquaman movie, due to hit theatres next year (18).