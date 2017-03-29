LOSANGELES-Katy Perry has taken to Twitter to pay tribute to 18-year-old super-fan Katie Bell who died at the age of just 18 in a car accident. Katy Perry has paid tribute to an 18-year-old super-fan who tragically died in a car accident by changing her Twitter handle to remember the late teenager. Katie Bell from Benton, Louisiana, who lost her life after she lost control of her car while driving and collided head-on with another vehicle, resulting in the deaths of both drivers. The terrible news of Katie’s passing was shared on social media by fellow Perry fans, known as ‘Katy Cats’, spawning the #RIPKatycatKatie hashtag and the story eventually caught the attention of the pop superstar herself. Perry logged into her Twitter account to remember Katie changing her handle to #ripkatycatKatie and called for her fans worldwide to ‘’light a candle’’ for her. The ‘Chained to the Rhythm’ hitmaker tweeted: ‘’We see you angel and we love and will miss you. KC’s, light a candle for Katie. Rest In Peace.’’ Perry’s online tributes gave her 96.6 million followers some comfort as they grieved for their fellow ‘Katy Cat’ and many praised her for remembering Katie.