LOS ANGELES:- Bella Thorne is reportedly furious at ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star Scott Disick after he ditched her in Cannes to spend time with his former flame Chloe Bartoli. The ‘Shake It Up’ actress flew out to Cannes, France with her sister Dani and the ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star and is said to be enraged at Scott for ‘’using’’ her after he was spotted getting close to his ex-girlfriend Chloe Bartoli just hours after he was photographed poolside with Bella.



The flame-haired star - who is now back in the US - claims she left Scott at some point to go to a scheduled event and whilst she was away, she saw photos of the 34-year-old television personality with his former flame.