LOS ANGELES - Bella Hadid wants to use her platform to ‘make a difference’. The 20-year-old model has said she doesn’t see the point in her celebrity status if she doesn’t use it to talk about something she’s ‘’passionate’’ about, and says she’ll be ‘’ecstatic’’ if she manages to change something about the world through her fame.

And the brunette beauty thinks standards for women are ‘’really tough’’, and bemoaned being ‘’scrutinised’’ for everything that she does, as she believes she will never be able to win over everyone.

She added: ‘’It’s really tough. You’re going to get scrutinised for anything that you do. Bella also insists she never gets ‘’competitive’’ with her fellow model sibling Gigi, 22, because their markets are ‘’completely different’’ and there’s enough modelling jobs for both of them to be successful.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar Arabia’s October issue, Bella said: ‘’Most of the time our markets are completely different and if we get booked on a job and she gets it or I get it, we’re both happy for each other. There are enough jobs in the world for both of us. There’s no reason for us to be mad at each other or competitive. So if she gets it, then good for her.’’

