LONDON:- Liam Gallagher has released ‘Greedy Soul’ from his debut solo LP ‘As You Were’. The former Oasis frontman performed the song live on ‘Later... With Jools Holland’ earlier this week, and the fourth single from the record is now available to stream on Spotify and purchase on iTunes. After performing the track on the BBC Two music show, the 45-year-old rocker took to Twitter to reveal legendary songwriter Jimmy Webb told him the lyric, ‘’And it’s a long way down, when you’re the wrong way round’’, is ‘’one of the finest lyrics’’.–TL