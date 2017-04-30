LAHORE: The star-studded 5th Hum Awards held at Lahore Expo Centre with all the glamour and glitz that Pakistani film and television industry had to offer will long be remembered. Most of showbiz fraternity turned up to rejoice in the renaissance that is underway in the realm of entertainment industry.

The red carpet was overwhelmingly attended by the artistes from Lahore and Karachi as well as the fashionistas and socialites. Previously Q Mobile Hum Awards were held in Karachi and prior to that in Dubai. Most celebrities had flown in from Karachi and they were all so excited to be in Lohore once the hub of film and TV industry when it was lovingly called Lollywood as compared to India’s Bollywood. “We want to hold awards show in Lahore a city which is heart of Pakistan. I want to thank the audience and people for such overwhelmingly love.” Hum TV President Sultana Saddiqui said.

The venue was packed to capacity.

Actress Irtiza Rubab aka Meera told The Nation on Red Carpet that it was huge moment for Lahore and especially her that the awards were being held in a city which has produced some of the best films and drama to Pakistan showbiz industry.

Veteran actor Irfan khoosat said that it was not just awards show. “These kinds of events inject fuel in artistes to work hard and strive for better roles, acting and work. The culture of appreciation in our industry was missing but Hum Awards has revived and reignited it,” he said.

Bushra Ansari, Ali Gul Peer, Sanam Baloch, Bushra Ansari, Behroz Sabzwari, Sana Bucha, Humayun Saeed, Ahsan Khan, Mikal and many other artistes mingled with the crowd expressing their views about the event and their own upcoming projects.

HSY was of the view that the night was unforgettable as Lahore is hosting such a huge galaxy of stars.

The show began with Yasir Hussain coming on stage wearing Pashtun dress and passed comments on each and every celebrity in a Pashtun accent which made people laugh to their heart’s content.

Comically he distributed ‘awards’. He gave Hamayun Saeed award for best new comer, Asim Azhar for best female singer and Wajahat Rauf for best couple.

Rich tribute was paid to late Junaid Jamshed – an ode – by his sons and Salman Ahmed on “Junoon Se”.

Nadia khan also hosted the Hum Awards. Sana Bucha gave acknowledgement award to Samina Baig the only Pakistani woman and the third Pakistani to climb Mount Everest. Samina Baig dedicated the award to her mother who passed away last year.

Udari play’s child star Zebo was given award amid huge applause. Actor Ahsan Khan who later got Best Negative Role Male award, said that Child star Zebo was a brave girl. “We need to empower our children and give them confidence to do things in life.

Reema Khan was called upon on the stage as undisputed queen of silver screen. She presented Lifetime Achievement Award to queen of Ghazal Farida Khanum, who was on wheel chair sang Daag Dehlvi poetry which mesmerized people. Uzr aane mein bhi hai aur bulaate bhi nahin- Baa’is-e-tark-e-mulaaqaat bataate bhi nahin and Khoob parda hai ke chilaman se lage baithe hain Saaf chupte bhi nahi saamane aate bhi nahin.

Sajjad Ali, Asim azhar, Ali Sethi and Momina Mustehsan enthralled the audience with their remarkable performances.

Hareem Farooq with actor Mikaal Zulfiqar hosted. Mikaal’s incredible energy helped stimulate the crowd and set the mood for the evening. He bagged the hosting of HUM Awards for the third time and his on-stage confidence and great sense of humour was amazing.

Music, being the first category to unfold with Best Music Single Popular, presented by Hadiqa Kiyani and Azam Mirza GM Suzuki was bagged by Qurat-ul-Ain Baloch for Saiyaan whilst Best Music Video Popular presented by Zoe Viccaji and HSY was won by Suhaib Akhtar. Mann Mayal successfully earned its award for the Best OST presented by Nadia Hussain and Feroz Khan.

The Best Actor (Male and Female) Award Soap was received by Hammad Faruqi and Sanam Chaudhry. Best Soap was won by Haya ke Daman Main.

Shahroze Sabzwari and Sehrish Khan presented a wonderful dance performance. Mehwish Hayat performance won a lot of applause. Ahsan and Kubra Khan’s performance obtruded on stage with a lot of fun, the rise to dance and those thumkas. However, the best performance of Finale belonged to Reema Khan who set the stage on fire.

Best New Sensation Award went to Kubra Khan The Best Telefilm award was bagged by Chaman Ara.

Paras Masroor and Sania Saeed for Sang-e-Mar mar bagged their HUM Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role – Male and Female.

Most Impactful Character in Serial was presented by the talented Junaid Khan, Iffat Omer to Bushra Ansari for Udaari and Nouman Ejaz for Sang-e-Mar mar and Mustafa Afridi picked the trophy for the Best Writer Drama Serial for his work in Sang-e-Mar Mar. Best Director Drama Serial was presented by to Muhammmad Ehtisham Uddin for Udaari.

The Best On-screen Couple – Popular was won by none other than the audiences favourite Maya Ali and Hamza Ali Abbasi whilst the Best Drama Serial – Popular award was bagged by Udaari. The Best Female and Male Actor - Popular category had a mix of actors who have perfected their own style. But Mahira Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi¬gets bigger and better every year and their claim to the trophy is inarguable which was presented by Vaneeza Ahmed and Zeeshan Akhtar (Q-Mobile).

The night belonged to Sajjal Aly winning Best Actor(Female) Drama Serial Jury Award at the night of glamour shebang. Farhan Saeed and Urwa Hocane stars appear to set in motion winning the Best On-Screen Couple Jury award. Udaari bagged the Best Drama Serial Jury. As for Best Actor (Jury) who else could have won it but the man for all seasons: Ahsan Khan.

Earlier on the red carpet Ahmed Ali Butt’s wife Fatima Khan shone in green one shoulder mermaid gown with long sleeves. From the colour to the overall styling she looked better.

Gorgeous Maya Ali opted yellow one shoulder long sleeve cocktail dress by Nomi Ansari.

If there is anyone who knows how to experiment with fashion then Ayesha Khan is at top. She looked flamboyant in Erum Khan’s breathtaking earthy gown. The exuberant detail in embellishments and its organic silhouette has definitely stolen our hearts.

MikaalZulfiqar was the most dapper dude in premium floral printed one button blazer.

Heartthrob Humayun Saeed told The Nation said this year the award show was well managed. “From the fancy set, props and dance performance on the stage each and everything was fantastic. The memorable moment was when Farida Khanum was given appreciation of her work and I loved it,” he said.

HUM Awards are getting better with every passing year and this year’s show was truly memorable.