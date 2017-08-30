LOS ANGELES-Camila Cabello says she has been able to find her voice and truly represent her culture on her debut solo album ‘The Hurting. The Healing. The Loving.’.

The 20-year-old singer quit girl group Fifth Harmony in December 2016 to go it alone and is gearing up to release ‘The Hurting.

The Healing. The Loving.’ in September, which she says is a true representation of herself and her culture.

The American-Cuban beauty told the latest issue of Rollercoaster magazine: ‘’Making my own music now, it truly is my voice, I’m able to actually talk about who I am, and a big part of that is my culture and my family ... How I’m able to represent other people that are Latin is better because now I actually get to talk from my voice.’’

Camila says that when she was in the ‘Work from Home’ group she and the other girls didn’t get the freedom to voice their individual opinions.

She said: ‘’In a group, other people do it for you, if that makes sense, because nobody can handle five different opinions on one thing.’’

The ‘Crying in the Club’ hitmaker says the hardest part of working on her own was having to work tirelessly to make sure everything was ‘’100 per cent’’ perfect.

She explained: ‘’The biggest challenge I think, honestly, the workload, because I’m such a perfectionist and I want everything to be right and I stress over every little detail - it all requires 100 per cent.’’

Camila says that working on her record also meant she was able to process any feelings of ‘’hurt’’ she has felt, which up until now she’d been keeping to herself.

She explained: ‘’I think I was just avoiding talking about the hurt that I was feeling and I didn’t want to come to terms with it, and I feel like writing is such an intimate process, I mean at least for me, there’s no way I could write about stuff without going through it at the time or feeling a certain way about it at the time - it leads to a lot of self-discovery because you’re asking yourself questions, like how do I feel today? How do I feel about this?’’