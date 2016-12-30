CM LOS ANGELES - Selena Gomez and Nick Jonas have been texting again.

The former couple - who dated in their teens after meeting on the Disney Channel - are reportedly in regular contact and have set tongues wagging that they’re getting back together. A source told Life & Style magazine: ‘’Nick has been texting Selena lots of sweet poems and memes to make her laugh.’’ The insider added that the ‘Revival’ singer has been ‘’hitting Nick up a lot.’’

What’s more, Nick is keen to revive their romance if Selena can be ‘’serious’’ this time around.

Meanwhile, the ‘Levels’ hitmaker said recently he feels ‘’empowered’’ by his Disney pals - also comprised of Demi Lovato and Miley Cyrus - and thinks they are a ‘’really good’’ bunch. He said: ‘’If you want to talk about that sort of graduating class of 2008, I’m really proud - it’s a really good group.

‘’Regardless of some of the history between us [Nick, Selena, Demi and Miley] in different ways, there’s a general strength and empowerment that we all feel, still being in the mix and being in a good spot. It’s a cool thing.’’

And Nick previously admitted it was ‘’nice to connect’’ with Selena once again after they bumped into each other.

He said at the time: ‘’We kind of ran into each other a couple of weeks ago, like walking in Venice [California]. We were both with separate groups of friends and we ran into each other. I put a dinner together with a bunch of really great people, like the Haim girls, who I love. They’re awesome. They’re the best. It was a big group of people and we all had a great time. We connect in that sense. It was nice to connect and just catch up. I’ll leave it there!’’