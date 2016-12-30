LOS ANGELES - Kylie Jenner has raised her ‘’style game’’. The reality TV megastar says she’s ‘’amped up’’ her look and credited her new stylist, Jill Jacobs, for inspiring her to put even more effort into her fashion choices. Kylie, 19, wrote on her website thekyliejenner.com: ‘’I’ve really upped my style game over the past few months. That’s thanks to Jill Jacobs! I feel like she’s really amped up my look and I get SO excited when we do fittings. She always pulls the coolest stuff.’’ The social media mogul and her stylist collaborate on a range of ultra cool ensembles but Jill showered praise on Kylie for her natural instinct when it comes to fashion.–People