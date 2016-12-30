OK, so there's still a while to go until season 7 of Game of Thrones graces our screens, but it's never too early to get excited about it―especially when you hear how much time is being dedicated to the next installment, reports Marie Claire.

Yep, even though the next season of GoT is only seven episodes long, it's set to be so bloody epic that it's taking just as long to shoot as a regular ten-episode run.

Our hopes of more drama, more war and more wine are coming true...

Iain Glen, who plays the lovesick Ser Jorah Mormont, revealed in an interview with the Radio Times just how vast the on-set operation has become.

"They are taking the length of time it takes to shoot ten episodes to shoot just seven this year and six next year," he revealed.

"I think the scale and size of the set pieces, the world that is being created, it's just getting more and more extraordinary and they feel they need that time to shoot seven hours as opposed to ten."

Teasing that the upcoming season also marks a palpable change in the show's pace, Iain said: "This season you feel that the drama is moving towards its end game.

"[More] characters are overlapping, so we are seeing a lot more of each other than perhaps in the past."

Winter will finally be arriving when season 7 airs some time next summer.