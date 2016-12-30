LOS ANGELES - Rihanna reportedly felt ‘’sick’’ when she saw Drake’s loved-up Instagram picture with Jennifer Lopez.

The 28-year-old singer was seeing the chart-topping rap star earlier this year, and is said to be seriously unhappy about her ex-boyfriend dating Jennifer.

A source explained: ‘’That picture of them together, all hugged up, made Rihanna sick. To the point where she wanted to throw her phone down three flights of stairs.’’ However, the ‘Work’ hitmaker is also slightly relieved that Drake has moved on from her. The insider told HollywoodLife.com: ‘’Rih is just glad it’s not her falling for this BS.

‘’Better J.Lo than her. The only thing Drake’s ever been good at is talking a good game and never following through.’’

This comes after a source claimed that Jennifer, 47, is ‘’very smitten’’ with the rapper. The insider explained: ‘’Jen is looking forward with excitement to the new year. She keeps hanging out with Drake, and he has visited her house. She has nothing but nice things to say about Drake.

‘’They do work on music together [but are] clearly enjoying each other on another level too. Jen loves the attention and she seems very happy to be spending time with him. Drake is very charming. He treats Jen with lots of respect. She seems very smitten.’’ Another source close to the situation also claimed that the couple have been trying to keep their burgeoning romance a secret. The insider shared: ‘’Jen and Drake have tried to keep their romance under wraps by suggesting they are just working together, but the truth is they are an item.

‘’They have been seeing each other for a number of weeks and her friends are saying she is already smitten. The age gap doesn’t bother them. They have fun together and that’s all that matters.’’