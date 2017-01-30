Bollywood films 'Raees' and 'Kaabil' will be screened in Pakistani cinemas on February 3, 201

According to details, Hrithik Roshan-starrer Kaabil has yet not received a No Objection Certificate (NOC).

However, it is anticipated that both the films will obtain the NOC in a couple of days after which they will be released in cinemas all around Pakistan.

The development came after committee formed by the premiere recommended to exhibit Indian films in Pakistan.

Summary was sent to PM by the Information Ministry in this regard which was approved by him.

Following the Uri attack in September last year, Pakistani artists were threatened and unofficially banned from working in Bollywood.

Then in October, Film Exhibitors Association of Pakistan imposed a ban on the screening of Indian movies in Pakistani cinemas following escalation of tensions with India over the latter’s unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control.

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority also forced a ban on Indian TV channels and entertainment programmes that were being aired in Pakistan.