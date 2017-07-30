LOS ANGELES-Jim Carrey helped Trevor Noah come to terms with his depression.

The ‘Daily Show’ host revealed that he never even knew he suffered from the mental illness until he heard his comedic hero discussing his own struggles and it helped him to understand his conflicted feelings. Speaking at the Just For Laughs comedy festival in Montreal, he said: ‘’You can’t win at comedy. Every comedian knows, you’re going to have your good days, you’re going to have your bad days, but you don’t win. Winning is getting to the end without committing suicide, and Jim Carrey was one of the first comedians that described the beast that many of us face in this room and that’s depression.