LOS ANGELES:- Tyra Banks regrets posting a picture of her son online after keeping him off social media for 18 months of his life. The 43-year-old star uploaded a snap of her 18-month-old son York on social media a month ago after seeing paparazzi trying to take a photograph of him but regrets doing it now because the photographers never managed to get a good picture of York. Speaking on Late Night with Seth Meyers, she said: ‘’I’m trying to hide him with a blanket. I pull over the gas station after they get the shot, I text his dad [fashion photographer Erik Asla] and I’m like, ‘I’ve got to put this picture out before the paparazzi.

I don’t want them to make money off our child and have the first picture.’ So, I posted the damn picture. The next day, there ain’t no paparazzi pictures, because mama knew how to hide that camera. She’s a supermodel for a reason! And so now his picture is out there and I didn’t need it to be!’’