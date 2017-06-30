DM LONDON - London-born star Adele has admitted she may never tour again.

The ‘Hello’ hitmaker performed in front of a record-breaking crowd of 98,000 at Wembley Stadium in London on Wednesday - but revealed in a handwritten note buried inside her programme that she was considering quitting touring. She said: ‘’So this is it after 15 months on the road and 18 months of 25, we are at the end.

‘’Touring is a peculiar thing, it doesn’t suit me particularly well. I’m a real homebody and I get so much joy in the small things. Plus, I’m dramatic and have a terrible history of touring. Until now that is!

‘’I’ve done 119 shows and these last four will take me up to 123, it has been hard but an absolute thrill and pleasure.

‘’I only ever did this tour for you and to hopefully have an impact on you the way that some of my favourite artists have had on me live.

‘’And I wanted my final shows to be in London because I don’t know if I’ll ever tour again and so I want my last time to be at home.’’

Despite this, the 29-year-old star confirmed she would continue to make music in the coming years.

Adele said: ‘’I will always write music and I will always put it out. And I hope that you’re always here.

‘’I might never see you again at a live show. Who knows. But I will remember this for the rest of my life.’’

Speaking earlier this year, Adele admitted touring isn’t something she especially enjoys.

She shared with her fans at a show in Auckland, New Zealand: ‘’Touring isn’t something I’m good at - applause makes me feel a bit vulnerable. I don’t know if I will ever tour again.

‘’The only reason I’ve toured is you. I’m not sure if touring is my bag.’’