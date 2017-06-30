YAHOO NEW YORK - Bella Hadid has always worked hard so she could be independent and didn’t have to live off her parents.

The 20-year-old model doesn’t mind working all the time as she thinks it will ‘’give her a better platform’’ so she can do bigger things in the world.

She told the August issue of InStyle magazine: ‘’At the end of the day, I think working this much is going to give me a better platform to do bigger things in the world.

‘’I’m not saying I don’t love my job, but people think modeling is just a bulls**t thing to become more famous. I was 100 percent independent by the time I was 18, and I paid for my own apartment. That wasn’t because of my parents. I worked my a** off for two years.’’

Meanwhile, the brunette beauty previously admitted she struggles to sleep at night because she fears her modelling career will come to an end.

She said: ‘’I want to enjoy the ride because you never know where the end is. That’s what really freaks me out and worries me at night when I’m going to sleep. ‘’But then when I go to sleep every night I think I’m so grateful and lucky but even though it gets really hard. I am so blessed but I do worry that it could all come to an end.’’

And Bella has an ‘’intense’’ work schedule as she works solidly for ‘’four months straight’’, followed by a ‘’one weekend’’ break.

She explained: ‘’When I’m really intense I will honestly work for four months straight and then I’ll have one weekend off and then I’ll go straight back to work. People think that in between I have so much time off but I only ever take two days off every two weeks, at the maximum.

‘’I will go somewhere so that I can breathe and really take a break and get my thoughts back together before I have to go back to everything. It’s crazy because it looks like I have a lot of down time and a lot of vacations.’’