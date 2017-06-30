FF LOS ANGELES - Hip-hop star Diddy has claimed that America is an inherently racist country. The New York-born music mogul has claimed racist attitudes are deep-rooted in American society and despite Barack Obama serving as the US’ 44th President from 2009 until 2017, Diddy insisted the same problems persist.

He explained: ‘’It all dates back to things people don’t want to deal with, which is slavery and a perception people have that we are less than human. ‘’We’re still at the bottom of the pole after all these years. Even after having a black President. But you know that’s really going to stop now.

‘’Nobody wants to live like that no more and nobody is going to be allowing their children to get killed. And everybody is going to respect that. Should children get killed? No. No matter what is going on.’’

Diddy, 47, said the treatment of African-American people in the US amounts to a ‘’human-rights crime’’. However, he remains determined to try to tackle social injustices and lift inner-city communities out of poverty. He told the ES Magazine: ‘’To this day, the perception and treatment of the African-American man and woman is a human-rights crime.

Just like killing people, to starve and not educate people, to keep people suppressed and not give them human rights is a crime.

‘’And [this situation] changes the mental state of the African-American community. It gives you PTSD. You have a place where you have no education, where you could be killed. As parents you’re trying to think of a way out of this, it’s a dire state of emergency, and there’s just no help coming.

‘’So my thing is we can’t wait for no help. We have to save our communities and save ourselves. These are things that fuel me.’’