Renowned for his work, Islamic calligrapher and one of Pakistan’s most prolific artists Syed Sadequain Ahmed Naqvi has been honoured by Google on his 87th birthday with a doodle.

Google said they are honouring “his contributions to the arts and to public space.”

Sadequain was born in June 30, 1923 in British India and died on 10 February 1987 in Karachi at the age of 64.

He received national awards like the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz and the Presidential Medal of Honor. He was also recognized in art circles abroad, receiving the Paris Biennale Prize in 1961.

This is no doubt a big honor for whole Pakistan. However its also true that Sadequain Sahab deserves this as he is still bringing honor to his dear country when he is no more with us.

We as Pakistani should remember our legends and must show their work to our coming generations. Syed Sadequain is an inspiration to many young artists and is aspiring many hearts.

One of his most famous works is his mural that he painted for the head office of the State Bank of Pakistan in 1961. The painting, titled ‘Treasures of Time’, shows the intellectual progress of mankind from the time of Socrates to Iqbal. The painting shows various scholars, intellectuals, thinkers and scientists from different eras.

Another one of his famous works is his mural painted on the ceiling of the Frere Hall in Karachi. The artwork is titled Arz-o-Samawat (Earth and the Heavens) and is of importance to his fans as it was his last piece of work before his death.

Sadequain dedicated this artwork to the citizens of Karachi but unfortunately, the famed artist died before he could complete it.