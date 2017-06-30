French President Emmanuel Macron recently debuted his brand new portrait, and it can best be described as "Thirst Trap" meets Men's Magazine Cover Shoot, reports Marie Claire. And naturally, the internet simply could not.
Here is the original photo, bless Macron's heart for thinking it wasn't going to be meme'd:
Portrait officiel. pic.twitter.com/fAhSZJvPa5— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) June 29, 2017
And here is the best of what the internet had to offer in return:
Surprenez-nous ! pic.twitter.com/kjJ0wquMd7— Topito (@topito_com) June 29, 2017
Le macron spinner, pour calmer nos nerfs pendant la réforme du code du travail. pic.twitter.com/2yin9qZskz— Freud_is_alive (@Freud_is_alive) June 29, 2017
???? It's fun to stay at the LREM !! ???? #PortraitOfficiel #PoseTonMacron pic.twitter.com/TXdE1ub28D— IAN (@IanMaddison) June 29, 2017
Version petite sirène pic.twitter.com/OGO9UISC2a— cedubeton (@cedubeton) June 29, 2017
Ivre, Titanic le code du travail. (poke @topito_com) pic.twitter.com/yytgpqvDEw— IvreVirgule (@IvreVirgule) June 29, 2017
- Who Run The World ?— Ronan Ynard (@RonanYd) June 30, 2017
- Me.#Macron pic.twitter.com/Gdu6xQGK0m
Suuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu ! pic.twitter.com/YRkqVPLV2O— Hell's Doors Opener (@1erDegreTeam) June 29, 2017
Captain French ! pic.twitter.com/nuxD2kR59W— Thaiv (@Gregoire_bzh) June 29, 2017
Eh ben on commence en douceur ahah#PoseTonMacron pic.twitter.com/yycBfuf4D5— Kiking (@LeMendibilien) June 29, 2017