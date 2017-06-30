French President Emmanuel Macron recently debuted his brand new portrait, and it can best be described as "Thirst Trap" meets Men's Magazine Cover Shoot, reports Marie Claire. And naturally, the internet simply could not.

Here is the original photo, bless Macron's heart for thinking it wasn't going to be meme'd:

And here is the best of what the internet had to offer in return:

Le macron spinner, pour calmer nos nerfs pendant la réforme du code du travail. pic.twitter.com/2yin9qZskz — Freud_is_alive (@Freud_is_alive) June 29, 2017