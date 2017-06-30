CM LOS ANGELES - Chart-topping pop star Katy Perry claims to have rejected One Direction singer Niall Horan’s advances.

The 32-year-old beauty has revealed the One Direction singer is always trying to flirt with her - but Katy isn’t interested in pursuing a relationship with Niall because of the nine-year age gap between them.

She said: ‘’I see him around all the time, he’s always trying to like get my number to like maybe flirt with me but I’m like ‘I could babysit you I’m like your mum!’’

Despite this, Katy admitted she’s incredibly fond of the Irish star and said they will forever have a bond after her deciding vote helped Niall advance on ‘The X Factor’ in the UK back in 2010.

Niall initially auditioned as a solo artist, but ultimately became a member of One Direction, who enjoyed incredible success after starring on the show.

Speaking on Nova’s ‘Fitzy and Wipa’, Katy said: ‘’Niall’s amazing, I love him - I think we feel very connected in a way because I may have helped him get to an ‘X Factor’ to join his group and find his success.’’

Meanwhile, Niall recently admitted it would be ‘’weird’’ if One Direction were to reunite right now.

The ‘Slow Hands’ hitmaker and his fellow bandmates - Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Liam Payne - have been on hiatus since late 2015, and he doesn’t envision a reunion taking place in the near future.

Niall said: ‘’I suppose right now, it would be a bit weird. Can’t rule anything out really, can you?’’

Despite this, Niall previously insisted he would be prepared to drop his solo career if the rest of One Direction came calling.

He explained: ‘’I told my ­managers from the start: When One Direction comes knocking what I’m doing. I don’t give if I sold out arenas or won Grammys. I wouldn’t be doing this if it wasn’t for that.’’