LONDON:- Former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan has confirmed he will be singing in ‘Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!’ despite criticism of his vocal talents in the first movie. The 64-year-old actor starred as Sam Carmichael alongside Meryl Streep in the first movie, 2008’s ‘Mamma Mia!’, and was criticised for his vocal abilities in the musical adaption, however, in the upcoming sequel Brosnan insists he will be stretching his vocal cords again. Speaking to USA Today, he said: ‘’I’m singing - believe me, I’m singing. I have to sing. I don’t care what they say. I love to sing. People don’t necessarily employ me for my singing. But I chose to sing.–TL

I’m looking forward to it enormously. It was criminal how much fun we had the first time. I think the world is ready for ‘Mamma Mia 2’ and I believe the world is ready to hear me sing once more. He says that tongue firmly in cheek. Maybe that was my problem, my tongue was firmly in my cheek when I was singing.’’ ‘The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel’ scribe Ol Parker will be penning and directing the new flick based around ABBA’s hits, while Playtone Pictures, which produced the first installment, has jumped back on board for the sequel.