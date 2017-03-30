LONDON-A portrait of the late George Michael by artist Damien Hirst has sold for just under half a million pounds at a charity auction.

The money raised from the sale of Beautiful Beautiful George Michael Love Painting will go to HIV/Aids charity The Goss-Michael Foundation.

The charity was founded by Michael and his former partner Kenny Goss.

Goss posted an image of the artwork on Instagram, writing: "Amazing result of $580,000 (around £461,011)."

He described Damien Hirst as a "superstar", adding: "Thank you Damien!"

The canvas went under the hammer in Dallas, Texas, at the MTV Re:define charity gala.

Michael, who enjoyed a lucrative pop career as one half of duo Wham before embarking on a successful solo career, died on Christmas Day last year at the age of 53.