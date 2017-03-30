LOS ANGELES-Selena Gomez has confirmed she is back in the studio after taking some time off to seek treatment for her ''anxiety, panic attacks and depression''.

The 'Kill Em With Kindness' hitmaker confirmed that she is working on new music after taking some time away from the industry to deal with her ''anxiety, panic attacks and depression'', which manifested itself because of her lupus condition.

She told The Today Show: ''I've been in the studio for a week straight and haven't really said anything about it.''

It comes after Selena admitted she is the most creative when she is feeling sad and thinks people might be surprised to learn ''how much she loves depressing things''.

And if she does decide to do a tour to accompany her new music, Selena may want her boyfriend The Weeknd to be by her side as she recently admitted tours can be a ''really lonely'' experience for her.

She shared: ''Tours are a really lonely place for me. My self-esteem was shot. I was depressed, anxious. I started to have panic attacks right before getting on stage, or right after leaving the stage. Basically, I felt I wasn't good enough, wasn't capable. I felt I wasn't giving my fans anything, and they could see it - which, I think, was a complete distortion.

''I was so used to performing for kids. At concerts, I used to make the entire crowd raise up their pinkies and make a pinky promise never to allow anybody to make them feel that they weren't good enough. Suddenly I have kids smoking and drinking at my shows, people in their 20s, 30s, and I'm looking into their eyes, and I don't know what to say. I couldn't say, 'Everybody, let's pinky-promise that you're beautiful!'

''It doesn't work that way, and I know it because I'm dealing with the same problem they're dealing with. What I wanted to say is that life is so stressful, and I get the desire to just escape it. But I wasn't figuring my own stuff out, so I felt I had no wisdom to share. And so maybe I thought everybody out there was thinking, 'This is a waste of time.'