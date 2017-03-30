HS-LONDON-Katie Price has launched a petition to make online abuse a criminal offence in the UK.

The 38-year-old British model and presenter is no stranger to receiving hurtful comments on the Internet, but while she is used to these remarks and better equipped to deal with them, one thing Katie won't stand for is disgusting and abusive messages about her disabled son Harvey. Katie launched her official petition to the British government on Tuesday and explained in the description that she was inspired to launch it by Harvey. "Trolling is a major problem in this day and age. People of all ages and background suffer every day, including my family - especially my son Harvey," she wrote. "I have tried my best to expose people and even had two arrested but nothing was done and there were no repercussions or penalties for this behaviour."

Katie's petition requests that those who are found guilty of online abuse should be put on an official register of offenders in the UK.

"This does not affect just high profile people, it affects everyone from every walk of life from young children, teenagers, people at work, husbands and wives," the mother-of-five continued.

"This abuse includes racism, homophobia, body shaming and a whole range of other hate speech. I want it to help bring justice to everyone who has ever suffered at the hands of trolls. Help me to hammer home worldwide that bullying is unacceptable whether it's face to face or in an online space."

Despite only being launched on Tuesday, Katie's petition has already amassed more than 39,000 signatures. The number guarantees a response from the U.K. Government, but if the petition reaches 100,000 signatures, it will also be considered for debate in Britain's Parliament.

Katie has always been very outspoken about the horrific abuse Harvey, who is partially blind, autistic and has Prader-Willi syndrome, has been subjected to, and previously addressed the trolling during an interview alongside her 14-year-old son on Loose Women.