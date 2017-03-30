Renowned Pakistani actor Mikaal Zulfiqar has made a public announcement about his divorce with Sara Bhatti who were married for six long years.

The 'Diyar-e-Dil' actor took to his Facebook page and made the post about ending his relationship with Sara Bhatti, saying that he wanted to say this for a while and finally got the courage to do so.

Mikaal and Sara have two beautiful daughters.

He has earned a lot of fame and respect in media industry and has performed in many drama serials and Bollywood films Shoot on Sight in 2008, U R My Jaan and Baby in 2015.