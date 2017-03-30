LOS ANGELES (PEOPLE): Nicki Minaj has signed a huge modelling contract with the celebrity division of Wilhelmina International Inc.

The 'Superbass' hitmaker is ''thrilled and honoured'' to have signed with the celebrity division of Wilhelmina International Inc. and explained how her music inspires her fashion choices.

She told Vogue magazine: ''I love the synergy between my music and how it inspires my fashion.

My message is always celebrating your own style. I'm thrilled and honoured to have signed with Wilhelmina - they get me.'' Meanwhile, Nicki's stylist Maher Jridi previously spoke out about the singer's openness to new ideas and styles when it comes to her fashion choices.

He said: ''She's very open to new ideas and I feel like she trusts my taste. Of course, she has her preferences, but she never opposes anything just because she's never done it before.''

The pair also like to tailor every outfit exactly to Nicki's curvy body shape to show off her hourglass figure.

He added: ''Yes, most of the runway looks are sample sizes, so things are very straight along with fitted cuts. Nicki is hot, curvy woman, which I love, so to amplify that we tailor everything to make sure each piece sits perfectly on her body and every outfit complements her in the best possible way.''

And Maher remembers being really impressed with Nicki's ''professionalism'' when they first worked together.

He shared: ''We started working together two weeks before Paris Fashion Week, shooting videos in Miami. She had already planned to travel to Paris for Drake's concerts, so I thought it would be nice to fly a few days earlier for her to see shows that are considered a bit more 'underground', such as Rick Owens and Haider Ackermann; brands who have their own world and identity and are so creative.

''Our first job together was also my first time seeing her perform on the set of a music video, and she made everything look so easy. Nicki really is a true professional and performer, and I'm learning new things every day thanks to her. The music business is a bit different than the fashion/editorial world.''