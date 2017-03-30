BEIJING: A painting donated by famous Pakistani artist Jimmy Engineer to the prestigious National Art Museum of China has been selected for permanent display at the museum.



Along with the artist, Pakistan's Ambassador to China Masood Khalid met Hu Wei, the museum's deputy director, to donate the painting on Wednesday.



In his welcoming remarks, Hu said that Pakistan has a rich tradition of art and culture and this painting is a testimony to that.



Hu said the painting has been selected for permanent display, not only as a tribute to the versatility of the artist but also as an ode to Pakistan-China friendship.



Khalid thanked the museum for bestowing this honor. He said that cultural ties are part of "the Belt and Road" vision of President Xi Jinping. Efforts by the leaders and people of both countries to strengthen Pakistan-China relations are now bearing fruit, the ambassador said.



Khalid also highlighted the cultural diversity of Pakistan, terming it as a cradle of civilizations.

Engineer, the artist, thanked the museum for giving him the opportunity to showcase Pakistan and Pakistani art in a positive way. He called himself a true servant of Pakistan and is ready to contribute further towards Pakistan-China friendship.