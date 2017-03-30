LOS ANGELES:-Will Smith has reunited with the cast from The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air - more than 20 years after the show ended its six-year run. Six members of the show posed for a photo, which was shared by Alfonso Ribeiro, who played Carlton in the hit 90s US show. In the Instagram post, Ribeiro wrote: "Always amazing to spend an afternoon with my Fresh Prince family. "Wishing that James Avery was still with us to make this complete." Avery, who played Uncle Phil, died in 2013.

Smith and Ribeiro were joined by Tatyana Ali (Ashley), Karyn Parsons (Hilary), Daphne Maxwell Reid (Vivian) and Joseph Marcell (Geoffrey).