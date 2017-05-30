SYDNEY-Amber Heard looked young, carefree and in love as she strolled through Sydney, Australia, with boyfriend Elon Musk on Sunday.

The 31-year-old actress and her beau were snapped enjoying a romantic late-night walk through the city, holding hands. Musk chivalrously gave Heard his coat to keep her warm.

In a plunging red dress and nude pumps, the recently divorced star was all-smiles as she enjoyed quality time with the tech billionaire, who is also divorced.

The pair made their first public outing last month in Queensland, Australia, where Musk visited the actress as she filmed upcoming DC flick Aquaman.

Following the sighting, a source revealed to ET that the pair had been dating “a while.” “While the two claim to have just been friends and dating rumors have been denied, they in fact have been romantically involved,” the source shared. “Elon is very attentive to Amber, which is something she looks for in a partner.”