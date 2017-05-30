LOS ANGELES-‘Wonder Woman’ bosses thought Gal Gadot’s ‘’genuine’’ character made her perfect for the title role in the movie.

The 32-year-old actress plays the titular character in the upcoming action movie and the brunette beauty has been praised as ‘’the kindest’’ colleague to have on set because she was ‘’amazing’’ on and off set. Discussing Gal’s casting, executive producer Deborah Snyder told SciFiNow magazine: ‘’They thought she was the kindest and so genuine. That combined with being amazing in the scene was just as important to us, and I think that’s who she is as a person.’’ Snyder has worked with Gadot on ‘Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice’, ‘Justice League’, as well as the forthcoming movie, and she praised the actress - who has two daughters with husband Yaron Versano - for always treating everybody around her with ‘’respect and kindness’’, which she believes shines through her acting ability and ‘’lights up the screen’’.