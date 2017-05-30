LONDON:- Harry Styles has reportedly called a fan who was left injured following the devastating terror attack at Manchester Arena on Monday. The attack took place at the end of an Ariana Grande concert and Freya Lewis was left having to be ‘sewn, bolted, drilled and bandaged back together’, in the words of her father. Now her family have revealed that on Friday, Freya came round from the sedation ‘to look at her Dad, blow him a kiss and smile’.

‘What could surpass that? I know you are thinking,’ the family jokingly added before revealing that the ‘the phone rang, and it was Harry Styles’. ‘Freya woke up, Harry said he loved her, she said she loved him, then Dad said he loved him!! The PICU unit at Manchester Childrens Hospital has just been given a lift like you can not imagine!’