Metro-Los Angeles-Kim Kardashian didn’t really think about her little sister Kendall Jenner when sharing that controversial video of Kanye West’s chat with Taylor Swift over Famous. The mother-of-two wasn’t bothered about making it awkward for her model sister, who was often considered part of Taylor’s ‘squad’. Well, up until that moment at least. Some of Kendall’s BFFs including Gigi and Bella Hadid are some of Taylor’s pals, and the Estee Lauder beauty has even joined the Bad Blood star on stage for her shows. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Kim was asked if she had made life awkward for Kendall and her pal Taylor after she posted the conversation on her Snapchat. (Much to the delight of the world). ‘I don’t know if Kendall was a part of her squad, I don’t think she was,’ said Kim. ‘I don’t think it was awkward.’

When asked if Kim had ever heard from Taylor again, she simply shook her head and then shrugged her shoulders. People may say Kim doesn’t have any talent, but she managed to pull a Julian Assange on Taylor last year.