LOS ANGELES:- Idris Elba says falling in love with his girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre was ‘’pretty special’’. The 45-year-old actor began dating the former Miss Vancouver winner whilst filming his upcoming romance movie ‘The Mountain Between Us’ in Canada, and has said that meeting her meant life imitated art in the most beautiful way. He said: ‘’Falling in love while making a movie about falling in love is pretty special.’’ Sabrina, 29, made her red carpet debut with Idris at Toronto International Film Festival earlier this month, and Idris admits it was ‘’nice’’ to be able to go public with their romance.