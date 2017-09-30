Karachi-Sarmat Khoosat, who is best known for his drama serial Humsafar and Shehr-e- Zaat is coming up with a new serial Noor- Ul- Ain. The shooting of the serial has begun and it will soon be airing in the entertainment channel of Pakistan. This play is produced by Abdullah Seja, Noor-Ul-Ain has penned down by Edison Idrees Masih, writer of Ghairat. The story revolves around the two characters played, Khizar (Imran Abbas) and Noor (Sajal Aly), and is a beautiful saga of love and family values. The story is relatable to today’s generation as it revolves around making decisions in haste that you later on regret in life.

Noor-ul-Ain has an ensemble of cast that includes names like Sajal Aly, Imran Abbas, Marina Khan and Iffat Omar - and will be the first time Aly and Abbas have been paired opposite each other. The cast is currently shooting in Lahore and will be going on air on soon in the last quarter of 2017.