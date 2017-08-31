Lahore-Two-time Academy Award winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy has announced to release Pakistan’s first virtual reality film series, ‘Look But With Love’.

Directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and presented by WITHIN, ‘Look But With Love’ is a virtual reality documentary series about the extraordinary people of Pakistan who are changing the socio-political landscape of their communities through causes they are deeply passionate about.

From a doctor in the slums of Karachi who has dedicated his life to providing free emergency care to children, to a courageous community of women in Nowshera, the series explores the lives of Pakistan’s most fearless and passionate citizens, one story at a time.

Indeed, this is the first Virtual Reality series by the two-time Academy Award winning filmmaker and her production company SOC Films, who joined hands with Chris Milk’s company WITHIN. The series travels from Karachi to Jamshoro and Thar Desert to Lahore and Nowshera.

The sixth edition of the program delves into the world of immersive storytelling via interactive experiences, featuring virtual reality, augmented reality, live labs and demos, and more. Convergence is free to the public and will take place on September 29 this year from 3 pm to 6pm and September 30 and October 1 from 12pm to 6pm at the Elinor Bunin Munroe Film Center.

In Pakistan, ‘Look But With Love’ is part of the Dil Se campaign - Pakistan’s first trans media campaign which entails documentaries, music videos, TV shows, radio programs, virtual reality experiences, social media activities, animation series, film festivals and on-ground activities across the country to celebrate Pakistan’s diversity, acknowledge its unsung heroes and enable social good. The series will be showcased across Pakistan in schools and colleges starting September 2017.

On releasing Pakistan’s first-ever virtual reality documentary series, Sharmeen Obaid said, “Virtual reality as an experience is very immersive. I wanted audiences to interact with Pakistan in a completely different manner. In the series I have focused on Pakistan’s unsung heroes. You will be able to literally walk in their shoes as they fight to save children in emergency hospitals and bring clean water to villages - finally a series where you can understand the spirit of the struggle of everyday heroes as they address Pakistan’s most pressing issues,” she said.