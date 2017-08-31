LOS ANGELES:- Will Smith wants to get stuck back into music after performing in Blackpool over the weekend. The 48-year-old actor made his musical comeback at the weekend when he joined his long-time friend and collaborator DJ Jazzy Jeff on stage for their new song ‘Get Lit’ at the Livewire Festival in Blackpool, England, and now he’s fallen back in love. Speaking to ‘Entertainment Tonight’, he said: ‘’Now I got the bug. I was on fire last night. It was the first time being on stage in a while. ‘’I blew my voice out a little - I do that all the time. I just can’t contain myself on stage. I blew my voice out hard.